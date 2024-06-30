Bichette is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Yankees.
Bichette started the past four games after returning from the injured list Tuesday, and he'll receive Sunday off after going 3-for-17 with three walks, a double and five runs. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will shift to shortstop while Ernie Clement receives a start at third base.
