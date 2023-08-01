The Blue Jays have not provided a diagnosis for Bichette (knee), and while the team traded for Paul DeJong on Tuesday, Bichette isn't expected to be out long, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

It's a vague report from Heyman, but it's at least a good sign for fantasy managers that may have feared the worst when Bichette exited Monday's game with an injury and the team acquired another shortstop the next day. Bichette hit .337 with three home runs, eight runs and 11 RBI across 101 at-bats in July.