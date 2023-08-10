Bichette (knee) has been hitting in the batting cage and jogging but is not yet running at full speed, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Blue Jays are encouraged by Bichette's progress so far, but they're not able to put out a timetable for his return until he shows he can run the bases without issue. When that occurs remains up in the air. Bichette has missed all of August with right patellar tendinitis.