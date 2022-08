Bichette went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

The two-hit effort comes amidst a stretch where the shortstop is hitting .370 since Aug. 21. With the two walks, he also improved his OBP to .305, his highest since July 29. Bichette has been a disappointment for many fantasy managers thus far, but his batted ball metrics are still upper tier, and he could very well make a difference if he stays hot down the stretch.