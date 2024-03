Bichette went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Rays on Opening Day.

The 26-year-old shortstop capped the scoring on the day for the Blue Jays with a two-run double in the seventh inning. Bichette came into 2024 with a career .299/.340/.487 slash line and has hit at least 20 homers in three straight seasons, and he'll be counted on for big numbers again while batting in the heart of Toronto's potential lineup.