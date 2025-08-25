Bichette went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Marlins.

The shortstop extended his hitting streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's batting a sizzling .444 (16-for-36) with five doubles, five RBI and eight runs. Bichette hasn't homered since Aug. 6 and hasn't stolen a base since May 4, but he's racked up plenty of fantasy value all the same, leading the majors with 164 hits while compiling a .304/.348/.471 slash line over 128 contests with 16 home runs, four steals, 70 runs and 83 RBI.