Bichette went 1-for-5 with an RBI in Saturday's victory over Cincinnati.

Making his first appearance since July 31, Bichette delivered a run-scoring single that capped off Toronto's three-run rally in the fourth inning. Despite being sidelined for nearly three weeks due to patellar tendinitis in his right knee, the 25-year-old shortstop still leads the American League with 145 hits. As the Blue Jays compete for a Wild Card spot, Bichette will undoubtedly play a pivotal role down the stretch.