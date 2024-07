Bichette (calf) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Bichette will miss his fourth start in a row due to a right calf strain, but the Blue Jays' decision not to place him on the injured list offers hope that he'll be ready to go coming out of the All-Star break. Leo Jimenez will once again fill in at shortstop in place of Bichette, who will turn his sights toward a return to the lineup next Friday versus the Tigers.