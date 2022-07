Bichette went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs and two RBI in Friday's 28-5 win over the Red Sox.

Bichette was one of six Blue Jays hitters to come around to score at least three times on a night the franchise established a new single-game record for runs. The 24-year-old hasn't quite lived up to draft-day expectations, but he's at least shown some improved production in July with a .292 average, two home runs, two stolen bases, 11 RBI and 10 runs in 18 games so far this month.