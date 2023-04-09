Bichette went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Saturday's loss to the Angels.

Bichette gave Toronto an early lead with his two-run homer to center field in the third inning, one of three hits he produced in the contest. The talented shortstop has gone deep in each of his past two games and has racked up multiple hits in three straight contests. He's been one of the league's top hitters early on with a .381/.409/.643 slash line, three homers and eight RBI through nine games.