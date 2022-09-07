Bichette went 4-for-5 with a double, a two-run home run and four total runs scored in Tuesday's 9-6 loss to the Orioles.

One day after he launched three homers in the nightcap of Monday's doubleheader, Bichette continued to punish the baseball. The 24-year-old might be the hottest hitter in the league right now with five multi-hit efforts in his last six games, a stretch in which he's batting .593 (16-for-27) with three doubles, five homers and 14 RBI.