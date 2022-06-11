Bichette went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run, totaling two RBI and two runs scored in Friday's victory over the Tigers.

Friday's game was Bichette's third two-hit game in a row and his fourth game in a row with a hit. He seems to have a proclivity for two-hit performances, with nine of them since May 24. The shortstop has picked up a hit in seven of his last nine games, raising his season batting average to .266. Bichette is up to 10 home runs on the season after his two-run shot on Friday.