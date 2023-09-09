Bichette went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Friday's 5-4 win over the Royals.

In his first game action since Aug. 27, Bichette drove in the Jays' first run of the night in the sixth inning before smacking a single in the seventh as part of a four-run rally that put his team in the lead for good. The shortstop had been sidelined with a strained quadriceps, but he looked 100 percent Friday and ready to help Toronto try to lock up a playoff spot. On the season, Bichette is slashing .315/.344/.489 with 18 homers, 55 runs and 64 RBI in 115 games, but his three steals in six attempts is a disappointment for those with fantasy shares in the 25-year-old.