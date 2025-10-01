Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday of Bichette (knee) that "every day has gotten better for him," but it remains "day-to-day" in regard to the shortstop's timeline to return, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bichette's recovery from a PCL sprain in his left knee is coming along, but it remains up in the air as to whether he will be ready to play in time for Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday. One possibility is Bichette coming back initially as a designated hitter. The Blue Jays should have more on the 27-year-old status later this week.