default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bichette is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette started the previous 55 contests and will receive a break Sunday after going 9-for-19 with four doubles and two homers in the first five games of September. Monday's team off day will provide Bichette with two consecutive days to rest ahead of a stretch of 13 straight days with a game.

More News