Bichette is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette started the previous 55 contests and will receive a break Sunday after going 9-for-19 with four doubles and two homers in the first five games of September. Monday's team off day will provide Bichette with two consecutive days to rest ahead of a stretch of 13 straight days with a game.