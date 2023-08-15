Bichette (knee) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

At last check, Bichette had not yet been running at full speed, but it would appear he's made some nice progress the last few days. The star shortstop is working his way back from right patellar tendinitis, an injury which has cost him all of August. When he does begin a rehab assignment, he shouldn't need more than a few games before rejoining the Blue Jays.