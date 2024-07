Bichette was removed from Friday's game versus Detroit with an apparent leg injury, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bichette was hopping to first base as he lined a ball into right field during the sixth inning, and he was reluctant to put any weight on his right leg. The 26-year-old shortstop missed the final four games of the first half due to a strained right calf, and the Blue Jays' trainers will now take a look at him to determine if his latest injury is a related issue.