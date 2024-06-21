Bichette (calf) took ground balls, ran the bases and hit in the batting cages Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette looks to be on track to return once eligible Tuesday, participating in baseball activities on Friday with the expectation of ramping up his workload over the weekend. While Bichette's been sidelined, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been handling most of the shortstop work.