Manager John Schneider said Saturday that Bichette (knee) has resumed running the bases, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schneider added that Bichette also began facing live pitching Friday, checking off two significant boxes necessary for him to be included in the Blue Jays' ALCS roster. Toronto has until Sunday to make the final call on his availability, and the team will likely see how he responds to Saturday's session before finalizing their roster.