The Blue Jays are optimistic that Bichette (knee) will be able to return for the American League Division Series, set to begin Saturday, but a timetable for his return is still up in the air, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

It's no big secret that Bichette wouldn't have been available had Toronto been forced to play in the wild-card round, making the first-round bye all the more valuable. "I will do everything I can in the next four or five days to see what we can do," said Bichette after Sunday's division-clinching victory over the Rays. "I'm feeling better. Every day, I'm feeling better. I don't have a date, but I will be doing everything that I possibly can to get back." The club should have another update on the star shortstop closer to Game 1 on Saturday, and if not, his availability will be evident based on whether his name is listed on the Blue Jay's roster for the ALDS.