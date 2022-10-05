site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Riding pine for matinee
Bichette isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Bichette has recorded hits in seven of the last eight games, hitting .382 with a double, three runs, two RBI and a stolen base during that time. Otto Lopez will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
