Bichette went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels.
With doubles in each of his last four games, Bichette is beginning to warm up at the plate, but his contributions in the counting-stats categories are still lacking as a whole this season. Despite starting in all 46 of the Blue Jays' games to date, Bichette has supplied modest totals of 23 RBI, 21 runs, six home runs and four stolen bases. He'll remain in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, playing shortstop and batting third.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Powers Jays with two homers•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Three hits with homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Three hits in Thursday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Slugs two-run homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Beats Boston with first career slam•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two hits and stolen base in win•