Bichette went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

With doubles in each of his last four games, Bichette is beginning to warm up at the plate, but his contributions in the counting-stats categories are still lacking as a whole this season. Despite starting in all 46 of the Blue Jays' games to date, Bichette has supplied modest totals of 23 RBI, 21 runs, six home runs and four stolen bases. He'll remain in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, playing shortstop and batting third.