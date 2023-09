Bichette (quadriceps) is running sprints at Coors Field on Sunday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 25-year-old has been out nearly a week with a strained right quadriceps, and his quick return to running is an encouraging sign for his recovery. Bichette is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list Friday, and manager John Schneider previously indicated the shortstop could be ready to be activated at that point.