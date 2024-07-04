Bichette was scratched from the Blue Jays' lineup Thursday with a right forearm contusion, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Bichette was hit by a pitch in the area during Wednesday's game versus the Astros and felt some residual soreness while working out pregame Thursday. Consider him day-to-day. Leo Jimenez will slide over to shortstop and Spencer Horwitz will enter the lineup at second base.