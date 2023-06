Bichette was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins with left thumb discomfort.

After he was initially slotted in to start at shortstop and bat second, Bichette will take a seat for Wednesday's series finale. More information on his status moving will likely be provided in the near future, but the 25-year-old can be considered day-to-day for now. Santiago Espinal will draw the start at shortstop and bat seventh against Miami.