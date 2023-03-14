Bichette went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox.

The blasts didn't come against the stiffest competition, as Bichette took minor-leaguer Chris Murphy deep in the first inning before tagging Boston prospect Brandon Walter in the fourth, but it was still a strong performance from the shortstop. The homers were the first two of the spring for Bichette, but he's gone 11-for-28 (.393) overall with a 3:5 BB:K and appears more than ready for the games to begin to count.