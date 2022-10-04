site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Bichette is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Orioles.
Bichette, who is hitting .405 with seven home runs and four steals since the start of September, will get a much-deserved rest day. Otto Lopez is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth.
