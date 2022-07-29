Bichette is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Tigers due to left shoulder soreness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The young shortstop suffered the injury during Thursday's series opener when he collided with teammate Lourdes Gurriel in the outfield. Bichette is considered day-to-day and will be withheld from the lineup for at least one contest. Santiago Espinal will shift to shortstop while Cavan Biggio starts at the keystone.