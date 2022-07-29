Bichette is out of the lineup for Friday's game versus the Tigers due to left shoulder soreness, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The young shortstop suffered the injury during Thursday's series opener when he collided with teammate Lourdes Gurriel in the outfield. Bichette is considered day-to-day and will be withheld from the lineup for at least one contest. Santiago Espinal will shift to shortstop while Cavan Biggio starts at the keystone.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Plates two, scores three runs•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Steals seventh bag•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two hits, stolen base in win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Homers in three-hit game•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Hitting streak goes to 10•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Solo homer in loss•