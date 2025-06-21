Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Smacks leadoff homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bichette went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-1 win over the White Sox.
Bichette set the tone early Saturday with a leadoff home run off Aaron Civale. It was Bichette's 11th homer of the season, three of which have come over his last five games. He has slashed .273/.296/.481 with 11 runs scored, four home runs and 14 RBI in 81 plate appearances since the beginning of June.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Picks up trio of hits•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Another homer, three hits in win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Hits clutch homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Crosses plate three times Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Extends hit streak to 10 games•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Homers in win•