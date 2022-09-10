Bichette went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

He took Dane Dunning deep in the third inning for a two-run shot, Bichette's fifth homer in the last four games and his 23rd of the year. The shortstop remains one of the hottest hitters in baseball, and over his last 18 games he's slashing .411/.469/.781 with six home runs, two steals, 16 runs and 19 RBI.