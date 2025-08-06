Bichette went 2-for-6 with a three-run homer, an RBI double and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 20-1 win over Colorado.

Bichette got Toronto's offensive outburst started Wednesday with a two-out, opposite-field blast off Kyle Freeland in the third inning, his 16th homer this year. The 27-year-old shortstop has been on a tear -- Bichette has at least one hit in seven straight games, going 14-for-33 (.424) with three homers, 12 RBI and no strikeouts in that span. Overall, he's slashing .301/.340/.475 with 78 RBI, 58 runs scored and four stolen bases across 514 plate appearances this year.