Bichette went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in a 6-3 win Sunday over Boston.
Bichette grounded into a fielder's choice and stole second base in the seventh. It was his 13th stolen base in 21 attempts this season. Sunday's game was just the third time since the beginning of September that he did not reach safely. He has a .409/.449/.677 slash line with seven homers, 27 RBI and four stolen bases in his last 30 contests.
