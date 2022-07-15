Bichette went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in a 3-1 loss Thursday against Kansas City.

Hitting fourth for the first time since May 27, Bichette walked in the first and eighth innings and added a stolen base. The 24-year-old has reached base safely in 17 of his last 18 contests, compiling a .296/.351/.451 with two homers and two stolen bases in 77 plate appearances. While his .734 OPS this season is below his career .818 mark, much of that has to do with an early-season slump as he's produced a .808 OPS over his last 54 contests.