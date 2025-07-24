Bichette went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Yankees.

He capped the scoring in an 8-4 victory by taking Scott Effross deep in the seventh inning, Bichette's 13th long ball of the year. The 27-year-old shortstop has been on fire in July, slashing .328/.379/.574 through 16 games on the month with nine doubles, two homers, nine runs and 10 RBI.