Bichette went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Twins.
Bichette accounted for the Blue Jays' offense with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and an RBI single in the eighth. He's gone 7-for-22 (.318) through five games in August, lifting his season slash line up to .262/.303/.424 with 15 long balls, 59 RBI, 59 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 106 contests.
