Bichette went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

The shortstop took Dennis Santana deep in the sixth inning for his first long ball of the spring. Bichette's been making plenty of hard contact in camp though, batting .410 (16-for-39) through 13 games with four doubles in addition to Saturday's blast. He's also swiped two bags in two attempts, an encouraging sign after the 26-year-old went a poor 5-for-8 on steal attempts in 2023.