Bichette went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the White Sox.

Bichette drove in a run with all three of his hits Wednesday -- two RBI singles and a solo homer off Jimmy Lambert in the seventh inning. The 25-year-old Bichette had cooled off after a hot start to the season, going 8-for-38 with just one extra-base hit in his last 10 games. He's still slashing an outstanding .340/.381/.528 with five home runs, 15 RBI and 15 runs scored through 113 plate appearances this year.