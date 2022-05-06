Bichette went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Guardians.

The shortstop has suddenly sprung to life at the plate, hitting safely in six straight games while going 11-for-24 (.458) with a homer, a steal, five runs and five RBI. Bichette's .254/.280/.377 slash line on the season remains well below expectations, but the 24-year-old is more than capable of staying hot for a couple weeks and boosting those numbers significantly.