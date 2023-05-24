Bichette went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's rout of the Rays.

The Blue Jays nearly set franchise records with a 20-run, 27-hit outburst, and Bichette carved out his share of the production. It's the third time in the last six games the shortstop has rapped out three hits, and since the calendar flipped to May he's slashing .333/.375/.489 with three homers, a steal, 12 runs and 12 RBI in 21 contests.