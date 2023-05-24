Bichette went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Tuesday's rout of the Rays.
The Blue Jays nearly set franchise records with a 20-run, 27-hit outburst, and Bichette carved out his share of the production. It's the third time in the last six games the shortstop has rapped out three hits, and since the calendar flipped to May he's slashing .333/.375/.489 with three homers, a steal, 12 runs and 12 RBI in 21 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Crushes homer in three-hit night•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Clubs eighth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Five knocks in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Three hits, homer in win•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Five hits in win over Rays•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Launches fourth homer•