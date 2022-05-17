Bichette went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs in the win Monday over the Mariners.

Bichette took Chris Flexen deep in his first at-bat Monday, giving the Blue Jays a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. He later singled twice, adding another RBI and coming around to score again. The homer was his fourth of the year and first since May 1. The three-hit effort was the shortstop's second in his last five contests, though he had gone 0-for-10 in his last three heading into Monday's victory. Bichette has yet to find his stride this season and his slash line is at .247/.285/.373 over 150 at-bats, all of which represent career worsts. The 24-year-old will look to have more similar outputs in the near future and return to form as the campaign goes on.