Bichette went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Red Sox.

After striking out in his first plate appearance, Bichette ripped an RBI single into right field to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Bichette stole second base after a Vladimir Guerrero sacrifice fly, but Bichette didn't come around to score as Zack Collins flew out to center field to end the inning. The young shortstop added another single in the seventh to give him his fourth multi-hit game of the season and raised his batting average to .224.