Bichette went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Phillies.

Bichette ripped an RBI single off Zack Wheeler in the bottom of the fifth frame and later stole second base in the inning. He also added a second single in the seventh inning, notching his second multi-hit contest in the last three games. Bichette is now up to six stolen bases on the year, but Wednesday's swipe was his first since June 21. The shortstop has now produced at least one hit in 16 of his last 17 contests, batting .304 with two home runs, five doubles, 10 RBI, eight runs and a stolen base over that stretch.