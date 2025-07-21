Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two more two-baggers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bichette went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Giants.
The shortstop has unleashed a barrage of two-baggers over the last couple weeks. Bichette has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, slashing .362/.423/.574 over that stretch with seven doubles, a homer, six RBI and seven runs.
