Bichette went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Giants.

The shortstop has unleashed a barrage of two-baggers over the last couple weeks. Bichette has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, slashing .362/.423/.574 over that stretch with seven doubles, a homer, six RBI and seven runs.

