Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Unlikely for wild-card round
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Sunday that it's "pretty unlikely" that Bichette (knee) would be available for a wild-card series, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Bichette is taking part in some activity, including light hitting and throwing, but he's still not running, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. A left knee sprain put Bichette on the injury list back on Sept. 9. The Blue Jays can avoid the wild-card round with a win or a Yankees loss Sunday.
