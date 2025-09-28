Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Sunday that it's "pretty unlikely" that Bichette (knee) would be available for a wild-card series, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Bichette is taking part in some activity, including light hitting and throwing, but he's still not running, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. A left knee sprain put Bichette on the injury list back on Sept. 9. The Blue Jays can avoid the wild-card round with a win or a Yankees loss Sunday.