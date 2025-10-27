Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Will return to lineup for Game 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Sunday that Bichette will start at second base in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After starting Game 1 and reaching base twice on a single and a walk, Bichette was held out of the lineup in Game 2 (though he did receive one plate appearance off the bench). He'll return to second base for Game 3 as the series moves to Los Angeles and will likely serve as the Blue Jays' cleanup hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Out of Game 2 lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Playing second base, batting fourth•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Included on World Series roster•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: DH, 2B, SS all possible•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Works out at second base Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Intends to play in World Series•