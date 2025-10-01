Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Wednesday that Bichette (knee) has yet to resume running but could be cleared to do so "hopefully soon," Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

General manager Ross Atkins noted earlier Wednesday that Bichette is making progress every day, but the GM was noncommittal on Bichette's return date. The Blue Jays have not ruled Bichette out for the ALDS, but until he's able to run without issue, it's difficult to project when he might rejoin the active roster. Bichette has been shelved for the last three-plus weeks with a PCL sprain in his left knee.