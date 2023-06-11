Toronto optioned Francis to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Francis provided 2.2 innings of relief in Saturday's loss to the Twins, and since he likely wouldn't be available for the next few days, the Blue Jays recalled a fresh arm in Thomas Hatch from Buffalo to take his place on the roster. The 27-year-old Francis should settle back into a spot in the Buffalo rotation upon returning to the minors.
