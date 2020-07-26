Drury (undisclosed) was activated off the injured list Sunday and is starting at third base and batting eighth against the Rays.

The 27-year-old landed on the injured list in early July and never joined the team at summer camp, but he was able to remain ready away from the team. Drury will look to rebound after posting a .218/.262/.280 slash line with 15 home runs in 120 games last season.