Drury went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 10-1 win over the A's.

He's now homered in back-to-back games, although those are Drury's only two long balls on the year. The 26-year-old still only sports a .181/.234/.333 slash line through 19 games, though, and time is running out for him to prove to the Jays that he deserves to keep a starting role -- whether at second base or elsewhere -- after Vlad Guerrero Jr. joins the big-league roster and displaces Drury from third base.