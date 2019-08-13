Drury went 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Monday's win over the Rangers.

The Jays offense put runs on the board in six of eight innings on its way to a 19-run, 21-hit eruption, but it was Drury's fourth-inning grand slam that kicked the rout into overdrive. The utility player has seen action at every defensive position except catcher and center field this season, and with Toronto potentially rotating its starters through the DH spot down the stretch in the wake of Freddy Galvis heading to Cincinnati, Drury could be in line for consistent at-bats as he fills in for whoever is getting a partial day off.